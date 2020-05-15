Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,083,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 724,051 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 842.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 345,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 295,567 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,244. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

