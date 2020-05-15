Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

