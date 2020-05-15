Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $505,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.