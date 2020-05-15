Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after acquiring an additional 178,902 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 430,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,762,000.

VOT traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $148.54. 109,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,799. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

