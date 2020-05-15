Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,694,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

