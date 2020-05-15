Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. 12,444,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

