Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 11.56% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GOAT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

