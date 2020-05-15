Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 11,522,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

