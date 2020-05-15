Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 17,247,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,971,094. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

