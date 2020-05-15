Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,876 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 272,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

