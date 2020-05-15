Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. 940,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

