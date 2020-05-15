Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.86. 173,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.