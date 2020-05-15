Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,421,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,339,000 after buying an additional 221,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.15. 626,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average is $177.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

