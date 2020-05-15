Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $48.51. 571,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

