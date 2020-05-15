Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,303,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,140,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

