Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,773,000. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. 605,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,570. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23.

