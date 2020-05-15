Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. 7,017,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

