Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,628,000 after buying an additional 302,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,724,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after buying an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,059 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

