Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 223,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,738. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.59.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

