Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%.

CDR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $62.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

