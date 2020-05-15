Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) Insider Simon Eley Acquires 450,000 Shares of Stock

Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) insider Simon Eley acquired 450,000 shares of Celamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($15,957.45).

Simon Eley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Simon Eley acquired 900,000 shares of Celamin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

Celamin Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of $9.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.09.

Celamin Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Tunisia, North Africa. It primarily holds a 51% interest in the Chaketma Phosphate Project located in Tunis. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

