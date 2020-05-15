Centrality Price Reaches $0.0695 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $58.73 million and $38,262.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.03468464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

CENNZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,921,184 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

