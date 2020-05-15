Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Trading Down 10.6%

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.92, 697,235 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 382% from the average session volume of 144,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Centric Brands by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

