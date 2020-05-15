Charles C. Townsend Purchases 22,610 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 22,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 86,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Gogo Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

