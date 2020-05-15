Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

