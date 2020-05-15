Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $3,019,520.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $22.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.69. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $324.31 and a one year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

