Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 982,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. 10,009,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. The company has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

