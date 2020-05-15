Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 53,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $425,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

