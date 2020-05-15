Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $21.31 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 303.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 96,897 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.37. 3,160,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

