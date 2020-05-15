Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.22. 7,296,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

