Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 11,540 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $135.17. 4,482,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.