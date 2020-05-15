Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,353.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.90. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

