Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 195 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

