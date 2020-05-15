Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 44,743 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,743 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,465,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.