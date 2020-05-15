Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $178.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average of $197.44. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.