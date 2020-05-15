China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,382. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.