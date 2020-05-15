CIBC Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $88.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets cut Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins lowered Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of PRBZF remained flat at $$60.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

