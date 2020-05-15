Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down to $48.09

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.48, but opened at $48.09. Ciena shares last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 2,123,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $72,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,181 shares of company stock worth $1,324,645. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

