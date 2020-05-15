Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,563,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

