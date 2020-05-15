Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.95. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

