Civic (CVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.39 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Upbit, Liqui and Gate.io. Civic has a market cap of $13.64 million and $6.39 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Mercatox, OKEx, COSS, ABCC, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Poloniex, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.