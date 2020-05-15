Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 8,025,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,329,686 shares of company stock worth $179,001,027 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

