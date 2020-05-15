Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,569,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,712,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

