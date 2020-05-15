Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $30.46

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $30.46. Comerica shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 2,493,567 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 440.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

