Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.

NASDAQ JCS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,798. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

