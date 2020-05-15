Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,097. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03.

Several analysts have commented on CDOR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

