Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Down 19.1%

Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) were down 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 826,318 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 290,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several analysts have commented on TCS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,659,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 839,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

