Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

