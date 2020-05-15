Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,243.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,327.38. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.