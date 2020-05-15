Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $299.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

